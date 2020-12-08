World Champions! A Max Einstein Adventure
World Champions! A Max Einstein Adventure

by

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780759556928

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: August 9th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

PAGE COUNT: 352

The #1 bestselling author has once again teamed up with the world's most famous genius to bring kids the next brilliant installment of the Max Einstein series.
 
So far, Max and her team of genius friends have solved problems that no one else could, including: bringing solar energy to remote locations, producing clean drinking water across the globe, and ending world hunger. No easy task, even for a genius! But now Max and her friends must take on their biggest challenge yet, something that affects every living creature on the planet.
 
Max must figure out how to prevent climate change from destroying the earth.
 
But sinister forces want to keep Max from succeeding, and she soon finds herself up against a new evil group that would rather let the whole world crumble than allow Max Einstein save the planet. And this time, even the very foundation of the Change Makers Institute is threatened. Now Max must not only save herself and her friends, but the entire planet, too.

Max Einstein