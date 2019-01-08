Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Max Einstein: Rebels with a Cause

Max Einstein: Rebels with a Cause

by

by

Illustrated by

What Harry Potter did for magic, Max Einstein does for kids’ imaginations in this #1 New York Times bestselling series!

Max Einstein’s typical day is not your average 12-year-old’s. She…
  • TEACHES classes at a New York college
  • Dodges KIDNAPPING attempts with her best friends
  • Goes on SECRET MISSIONS for her billionaire boss
  • Has a MYSTERIOUS CONNECTION to Albert Einstein
Just a day in the life of the Change Makers Institute’s top agent!

What does an Irish town and a village in India have in common? A water crisis that only a group of kid geniuses can fix! Max and her CMI friends attempt to use their smarts to find solutions, but it’s hard to save the world when you’re trying not to be kidnapped! A greedy corporation with an eye on capturing Max seems to know their every move. It’s almost like the bad guys have a spy inside the Change Makers…

“[A] fast-paced, science-filled caper.” —The Wall Street Journal
Max Einstein is the first and only children’s adventure series officially approved by the Albert Einstein Archives.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science & Technology

On Sale: September 9th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9780316452472

Jimmy Patterson Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Max Einstein