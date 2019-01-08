Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Max Einstein: Rebels with a Cause
What Harry Potter did for magic, Max Einstein does for kids’ imaginations in this #1 New York Times bestselling series!Read More
Max Einstein’s typical day is not your average 12-year-old’s. She…
- TEACHES classes at a New York college
- Dodges KIDNAPPING attempts with her best friends
- Goes on SECRET MISSIONS for her billionaire boss
- Has a MYSTERIOUS CONNECTION to Albert Einstein
Just a day in the life of the Change Makers Institute’s top agent!
What does an Irish town and a village in India have in common? A water crisis that only a group of kid geniuses can fix! Max and her CMI friends attempt to use their smarts to find solutions, but it’s hard to save the world when you’re trying not to be kidnapped! A greedy corporation with an eye on capturing Max seems to know their every move. It’s almost like the bad guys have a spy inside the Change Makers…
“[A] fast-paced, science-filled caper.” —The Wall Street Journal
Max Einstein is the first and only children’s adventure series officially approved by the Albert Einstein Archives.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use