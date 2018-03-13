Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet The Author: James Patterson

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

*#1 New York Times Bestseller*

What Harry Potter did for magic, Max Einstein does for kids’ imaginations! #1 bestselling author James Patterson has written the first and only children’s adventure novel officially approved by the Albert Einstein Archives.

Max Einstein is not your typical genius. She…
-Hacks the computer system at NYU to attend classes
-Builds inventions to help the homeless
-And talks to Albert Einstein! (Okay that’s just in her imagination)

But everything changes when Max is recruited by a mysterious organization! Their mission: solve some of the world’s toughest problems using science. She’s helped by a diverse group of young geniuses from around the globe as they invent new ways to power the farthest reaches of the planet. But that’s only if the sinister outfit known only as The Corporation doesn’t get to her first…

“[A] fast-paced, science-filled caper.” —The Wall Street Journal
Max Einstein is a heroine for the modern age and will be looked up to by readers for generations to come.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science & Technology

On Sale: October 8th 2018

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9780316523950

