Fear No Evil

Alex Cross enters the final showdown with the relentless killer who has stalked him and his family for years.​



Alex Cross and John Sampson, longtime friends and partners at DC Metro PD, are about to leave on a much-anticipated trip into the wilderness when they're called into a city murder scene that warrants a federal investigation.



Instead of heading out to the mountains—or joining his wife, Bree, in Paris on her first assignment for an elite private security firm—Alex teams up with Sampson and FBI agent Ned Mahoney, unaware of the threats that may be closing in on the entire Cross family.



M, the elusive killer who's been stalking Alex for years, has resurfaced to taunt Alex by slaying federal agents—and exposing them as corrupt. Since the two last confronted one another, M has become even harder to identify and nearly impossible to catch. As the trail leads West, Alex and Sampson are drawn into a showdown that tests their partnership—and their will to survive.