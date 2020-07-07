Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eye of the Sh*t Storm
“Like Alias meets X-Men. I loved it.” – Maria Lewis on The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
Teagan Frost has all but given up on her dream of being a chef. She’s trapped in her current job, using her psychokinetic powers to help the government catch bad guys in Los Angeles.
But when she finds a boy with the power to electrify anything he touches, Teagan makes a fateful decision to go rogue. As her team desperately searches for her, Teagan must help the boy get down the LA River to safety.
The problem is, it’s not just her team trying to track her down. A gang of outlaw bikers want her dead. The National Guard are on her tail. And a mysterious assailant with powers similar to her own is on the hunt for Teagan – and the boy.
For more from Jackson Ford, check out:
The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
Random Sh*t Flying Through the Air
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Furious, frenetic, fun, and "f**k you": All equally valid descriptions of this book and its punk rock chef/psychic warrior protagonist. It's like the X-Men, if everybody was sick of each other's sh*t, they had to work manual labor to pay rent, and Professor X was a sociopathic government stooge. A drunken back-alley brawler of a book."—Robert Brockway, author of The Unnoticeables, on The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
"Like Alias meets X-Men. I loved it."—Maria Lewis, on The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
"Ford's debut holds nothing back, delivering a sense of absurd fun and high-speed thrills that more than lives up to that amazing title."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog, on The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
"Teagan is a frank and funny narrator for this wild ride, which starts off with our heroine falling from the 82nd floor of a skyscraper and pretty much never slow down . . . . A fast-paced, high-adrenaline tale that manages to get into some dark themes without losing its sense of fun."—Kirkus, on The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
"Ford's breakneck pace keeps the tension high, and the thrills coming the whole way through."—BookPage, on The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
"The novel unfolds cinematically with loads of breathtaking action, a perfect candidate for film or television adaptation . . . [Readers will] want more."—Booklist, on The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
"Ford's strengths are evident in the taut acton sequences and suspenseful pacing."—Publishers Weekly, on The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind
"The writing and storytelling is as clear and fun as the title indicates."—Locus, on The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind