Eye of the Sh*t Storm

“Like Alias meets X-Men. I loved it.” – Maria Lewis on The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind

Teagan Frost has all but given up on her dream of being a chef. She’s trapped in her current job, using her psychokinetic powers to help the government catch bad guys in Los Angeles.





But when she finds a boy with the power to electrify anything he touches, Teagan makes a fateful decision to go rogue. As her team desperately searches for her, Teagan must help the boy get down the LA River to safety.





The problem is, it’s not just her team trying to track her down. A gang of outlaw bikers want her dead. The National Guard are on her tail. And a mysterious assailant with powers similar to her own is on the hunt for Teagan – and the boy.