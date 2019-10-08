Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Random Sh*t Flying Through the Air
Teagan Frost’s life is finally back on track.
Her role working for the government as a psychokinetic operative is going well. She might also be on course for convincing her crush, Nic Delacourt, to go out with her. And she’s even managed to perfect her paella recipe.
But Teagan is about to face her biggest threat yet. A young boy with the ability to cause earthquakes has come to Los Angeles – home to the San Andreas, one of the most lethal fault lines in the world. If Teagan can’t stop him, the entire city – and the rest of California – will be wiped off the map . . .
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Furious, frenetic, fun, and "f**k you": All equally valid descriptions of this book and its punk rock chef/psychic warrior protagonist. It's like the X-Men, if everybody was sick of each other's sh*t, they had to work manual labor to pay rent, and Professor X was a sociopathic government stooge. A drunken back-alley brawler of a book."—Robert Brockway, author of The Unnoticeables
"Like Alias meets X-Men. I loved it."—Maria Lewis
"Ford's debut holds nothing back, delivering a sense of absurd fun and high-speed thrills that more than lives up to that amazing title."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog
"Teagan is a frank and funny narrator for this wild ride, which starts off with our heroine falling from the 82nd floor of a skyscraper and pretty much never slow down . . . . A fast-paced, high-adrenaline tale that manages to get into some dark themes without losing its sense of fun."—Kirkus
"Ford's breakneck pace keeps the tension high, and the thrills coming the whole way through."—BookPage
"The novel unfolds cinematically with loads of breathtaking action, a perfect candidate for film or television adaptation . . . [Readers will] want more."—Booklist
"Ford's strengths are evident in the taut acton sequences and suspenseful pacing."—Publishers Weekly