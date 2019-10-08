Random Sh*t Flying Through the Air

Teagan Frost’s life is finally back on track.





Her role working for the government as a psychokinetic operative is going well. She might also be on course for convincing her crush, Nic Delacourt, to go out with her. And she’s even managed to perfect her paella recipe.





But Teagan is about to face her biggest threat yet. A young boy with the ability to cause earthquakes has come to Los Angeles – home to the San Andreas, one of the most lethal fault lines in the world. If Teagan can’t stop him, the entire city – and the rest of California – will be wiped off the map . . .





For more from Jackson Ford check out:





The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind