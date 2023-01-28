Free shipping on orders $35+
Storey's Guide to Training Horses, 3rd Edition
Ground Work, Driving, Riding
Storey’s Guide to Training Horses is a one-stop reference for every aspect of horse training, including a complete program for turning a shy and gangly foal into a calm, confident, well-balanced equine partner. Now with full-color photography, the third edition includes step-by-step guidance on all the essential training procedures for both English- and Western-style riding, including haltering and leading, saddling and mounting, and addresses the finer points of gaits, lightness, and collection. Best-selling author Heather Smith Thomas draws on her decades of equestrian experience to anticipate every situation that might arise and provide answers to managing all the potential challenges of training different types of horses.
“Heather Smith Thomas’s explanations are homespun, practical, and solid. Hers is advice you can rely upon.” — Cherry Hill, horse trainer and author of How to Think Like a Horse