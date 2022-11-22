Free shipping on orders $35+

101 Western Dressage Exercises for Horse & Rider
101 Western Dressage Exercises for Horse & Rider

by Jec Aristotle Ballou

by Stephanie Boyles

Foreword by Al Dunning

Dec 27, 2022

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635866612

Genre

Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Animal Sports / Equestrian

Description

This series of Western Dressage exercises are designed to improve suppleness, balance in movement, and responsiveness. Each exercise has a specific goal in mind, and they are organized by different areas of focus: softness, looseness, rider development, engagement, adjustability, and ground work. With illustrated step-by-step instructions and full arena diagrams, you’ll quickly be on your way to mastering this exciting discipline.

What's Inside

