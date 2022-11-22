Free shipping on orders $35+

101 Dressage Exercises for Horse & Rider
101 Dressage Exercises for Horse & Rider

by Jec Aristotle Ballou

Foreword by Lisa Wilcox

Trade Paperback

Dec 27, 2022

Description

Dressage is the ultimate achievement of oneness between horse and rider. Featuring a full arena diagram and step-by-step instructions for each exercise, this sturdy book is designed to allow the rider to hang it on a hook and refer to it from the saddle. You’ll learn how to improve your riding position; master looseness, balance, and suspension; and perfect flying changes as you work toward dressage success. 

