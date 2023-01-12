Advanced Western Exercises

Strengthen your Western riding skills as you progress through a series of proven and effective exercises. Perfect for quick reference in the ring, this guide includes illustrated directions, an arena guide, and plenty of patterns to master. Focusing on essential riding fundamentals like lateral work, master collection, lead changes, and transitions, Cherry Hill offers plenty of encouraging expert advice for riders seeking to improve their horsemanship. Enjoy the rewarding satisfaction that comes with taking your riding to a new and exciting level.