Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill is an internationally known instructor and horse trainer and has written numerous books, including 101 Arena Exercises for Horse & Rider, Horsekeeping on a Small Acreage, How to Think Like a Horse, What Every Horse Should Know, and Horse Care for Kids. Visit her at http://www.horsekeeping.com, where you can find information on her books, DVDs, and horsekeeping knowledge.
Equipping Your Horse Farm
Running a horse farm requires acquiring, operating, and maintaining an assortment of heavy machinery. This practical guide shows you how to expertly equip your operation…
Horsekeeping on a Small Acreage
Keeping your own horses requires dedication, hard work, and a sincere interest in the well-being of your animals. This practical guide shows you how to…
What Every Horse Should Know
Train your horse to embrace a life around humans. Focusing on developing the skills vital for every domesticated horse, this guide stresses the importance of…
101 Horsemanship & Equitation Patterns
This sequel to Cherry Hill's top-seller 101 Arena Exercises presents step-by-step instructions for unique patterns in the most popular classes of English and Western competition.…