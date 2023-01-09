Free shipping on orders $35+

Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill is an internationally known instructor and horse trainer and has written numerous books, including 101 Arena Exercises for Horse & Rider, Horsekeeping on a Small Acreage, How to Think Like a Horse, What Every Horse Should Know, and Horse Care for Kids. Visit her at http://www.horsekeeping.com, where you can find information on her books, DVDs, and horsekeeping knowledge.


Richard Klimesh cares for five horses on a 70-acre horse facility in Colorado. He is a Certified Master Farrier, who has written hundreds of articles on hoof care and horse facilities. He is the Webmaster of http://www.horsekeeping.com and the producer of Horsekeeping Videos.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon