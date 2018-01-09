Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Prime-Time Parenting

Prime-Time Parenting

The Two-Hour-a-Day Secret to Raising Great Kids

by

A two-hour school-night routine that helps parents support their children’s social, emotional and intellectual development

School nights are a real challenge for most parents. Just as your energy flags, a slew of parenting duties looms ahead. Learn how to create a two-hour school night routine that works for both parent and child. By following this two-hour ritual, you’ll be able to:
  • Bond with your children
  • Prepare and enjoy a nutritious dinner
  • Support your child’s organization and academic success
  • Read with your child
  • Follow a book-bath-bed routine to an early bedtime
  • Enjoy some “me” time once the kids are in bed
The benefits of Prime-Time Parenting include better nutrition, better school performance, a more organized home, and well-rested parents and children.

The hours between 6 and 8pm will never be the same!


Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780738284620

Meet The Author: Heather Miller

Heather Miller has worked with schools, children and parents for over 20 years. A graduate of MIT, NYU, and Harvard Graduate School of Education, she heads LePage-Miller, an education firm based in New York City. She has held editorial director roles at Wireless Generation and Argosy Publishing and has developed educational programs that are implemented in schools across the country.

What's Inside

Reader Reviews