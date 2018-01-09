Prime-Time Parenting

Bond with your children

Prepare and enjoy a nutritious dinner

Support your child’s organization and academic success

Read with your child

Follow a book-bath-bed routine to an early bedtime

Enjoy some “me” time once the kids are in bed

School nights are a real challenge for most parents. Just as your energy flags, a slew of parenting duties looms ahead. Learn how to create a two-hour school night routine that works for both parent and child. By following this two-hour ritual, you’ll be able to:The benefits ofinclude better nutrition, better school performance, a more organized home, and well-rested parents and children.The hours between 6 and 8pm will never be the same!