Prime-Time Parenting
The Two-Hour-a-Day Secret to Raising Great Kids
A two-hour school-night routine that helps parents support their children’s social, emotional and intellectual developmentRead More
School nights are a real challenge for most parents. Just as your energy flags, a slew of parenting duties looms ahead. Learn how to create a two-hour school night routine that works for both parent and child. By following this two-hour ritual, you’ll be able to:
The hours between 6 and 8pm will never be the same!
- Bond with your children
- Prepare and enjoy a nutritious dinner
- Support your child’s organization and academic success
- Read with your child
- Follow a book-bath-bed routine to an early bedtime
- Enjoy some “me” time once the kids are in bed
