The Stranger in the Seine
A Novel
Description
From #1 international bestselling author Guillaume Musso: On a foggy Paris night in December, a young woman is fished out of the Seine, with no memory of who she is. The mystery woman is rushed to police headquarters, but only a few hours later, she disappears.
On a winter night in Paris, a young woman is pulled naked out of the Seine. She has amnesia and bears no identifying marks apart from two peculiar tattoos. She is rushed to the infirmary of Paris police headquarters, but only a few hours later, she disappears.
DNA analysis reveals her identity. She is the famous pianist Milena Bergman. But that's impossible, because Milena died in a plane crash more than a year ago. Raphael, Milena's former fiancé desperate for answers, and Roxane, a cop hell-bent on proving herself after a recent fall from grace, spearhead the investigation. Raphael and Roxane's quest to uncover the truth quickly reveals secrets long buried, a web of impostors, and danger lurking in plain sight. Nevertheless, they are determined to get to the center of this mystery: How can a person be both dead and alive at the same time?
