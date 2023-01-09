Free shipping on orders $35+
Storey's Guide to Raising Chickens, 4th Edition
Breed Selection, Facilities, Feeding, Health Care, Managing Layers & Meat Birds
Description
Serious poultry farmers and backyard bird raisers have relied on this best-selling reference for more than 20 years. The fourth edition of Gail Damerow’s comprehensive handbook is now completely revised and redesigned, making it more accessible and informative than ever. You’ll get the most up-to-date details on shelter, food, health care, eggs, chicks, and meat, and recent research into chicken behavior and communication makes the sections on flock management truly authoritative. New color photos and illustrations provide more specificity and information about chicken breeds, anatomy, and health.
“Not only is Damerow a knowledgeable farmer, she’s a great writer, too! Every chicken keeper of every experience level should have this book on the bookshelf.” — Roger Sipe, editor of Hobby Farms and Chickens magazines
“Redesigned but still exhaustively thorough! Every possible topic is covered in an easily understood and complete manner.” — Paul Kroll, American Poultry Association - American Bantam Association general licensed judge
“Gail Damerow has inspired and educated generations of homesteaders. Here she offers well-researched information for both the novice and experienced poultry keeper.” — Patara Marlow of Appalachia's Homestead
