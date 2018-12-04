Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Off Track Planet's Southeast Asia Travel Guide for the Young, Sexy, and Broke
Since its conception in 2009, the Off Track Planet brand has been inspiring the young, sexy masses to get off their butts and out into the world. Next in its successful line of uncensored, fun-focused travel guides comes Off Track Planet’s Southeast Asia Travel Guide for the Young, Sexy, and Broke, covering Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar (Burma), Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brunei, and Singapore.
With detailed maps, guides, charts, and hundreds of brilliant 4-color photographs throughout, the book takes readers through the most adventurous destinations throughout Southeast Asia. It’s any intrepid traveler’s comprehensive guidebook to the region, with tips to:
- Get Inspired: Destinations organized by interest, such as Adventure & Sports; Art, Culture, and Design; Food; Sex & Partying; and Music & Festivals
- Get Your Shit Together: Everything you must know to plan your trip, including advice on when to go where, where to stay when you arrive, passport & visa considerations, budgeting, packing (and backpacking), and health & safety specific to the city and country you’re visiting
- Make Yourself Useful: Avenues to extend your trip by volunteering, studying, or working abroad
