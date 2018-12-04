Since its conception in 2009, the Off Track Planet brand has been inspiring the young, sexy masses to get off their butts and out into the world. Next in its successful line of uncensored, fun-focused travel guides comes Off Track Planet’s Southeast Asia Travel Guide for the Young, Sexy, and Broke, covering Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar (Burma), Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brunei, and Singapore.

With detailed maps, guides, charts, and hundreds of brilliant 4-color photographs throughout, the book takes readers through the most adventurous destinations throughout Southeast Asia. It’s any intrepid traveler’s comprehensive guidebook to the region, with tips to: