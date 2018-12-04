Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Freddie Pikovsky
Anna Starostinetskaya was born in Ukraine, raised in Los Angeles, and currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. Her most memorable trip was to Spain, where she hopped a fence on the side of a highway to sample an authentic Spanish olive right from a tree. Don’t eat olives from trees for two reasons: (1) they have not been cured and taste like utter shit and (2) if the grove’s owner catches you trespassing, you may leave Spain with more battle wounds than you intended.Read More
Freddie Pikovsky is the ringmaster of OTP and fell in love with backpacking on a trip in 2009 that started in Israel; went through Greece, Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands; and ended in travel enlightenment. He often travels in a style known as “broke fancy,” which has landed him in some precarious situations. He’s a firm believer that every young person should experience the life-changing capabilities of travel and drives OTP forward to make this vision a reality.
By the Author
Off Track Planet's Southeast Asia Travel Guide for the Young, Sexy, and Broke
Since its conception in 2009, the Off Track Planet brand has been inspiring the young, sexy masses to get off their butts and out into…