Be Pregnant
Be Pregnant

An Illustrated Companion for Moms-to-Be

by Eugenia Viti

Voracious

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316628471

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $15.99

ON SALE: March 1st 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Life Stages / General

PAGE COUNT: 208

Everyone knows what to expect during pregnancy…or do they?

Full of vibrant illustrations, annotated diagrams, and first-hand accounts, Be Pregnant is a fun and comforting companion for this exciting (and highly anticipatory!) time in a pregnant person’s life. Eugenia Viti’s charming mix of insider info and humor provide a much-needed laugh about :

·      Strangers trying to touch your belly.

·      Feelings of inadequacy about stroller prices.

·      The all-powerful birth plan.

With quirky yet universal anecdotes, personal "Something That May Happen…" sections, and an inclusive illustration program welcoming all moms, Be Pregnant is the perfect gift for an expecting friend or baby shower.  

What's Inside

