Fairies 2-in-1 Double-Sided 500-Piece Puzzle
Description
Bask in the magic of fairies with this double-sided 500-piece puzzle and book set, featuring beautiful and diverse fairies from folktales around the world!
- Specifications: A double-sided 500-piece puzzle, printed in full color on high-quality stock.
- Puzzle Dimensions: This puzzle measures approximately 20 x 16 inches when finished.
- Fully Illustrated Package: This puzzle, deluxe box, and book feature original illustrations of fairies from different folklore traditions, including favorites like Puck and Morgana le Fay as well as lesser-known characters like the Chinese huli jing or "fox fairy."
- Book Included: Learn the characteristics and history of dozens of different fairies in the enclosed 48-page paperback book (5 x 6 inches), featuring full-color artwork throughout.
- Perfect Gift: A unique gift for fairy lovers of all ages.
