You Do You-nicorn
by Erin Vanessa

On Sale

Sep 19, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762482344

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Self-esteem & Self-reliance

Description

Be your own fabulous self in this affirming picture book complete with real paper unicorn horn pieces to punch out and assemble into a headband!

You Do You-nicorn is a sweet, funny story about inclusivity, and staying true to yourself. A gender-fluid child demonstrates that you can do whatever you want: grow carrots, play instruments, fly to the moon . . . or be a unicorn! Because only YOU know how to do you! Kids can also punch out sparkly unicorn headband pieces and make their own unicorn crown with instructions at the end of the book. 

What's Inside

