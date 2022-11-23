Erin Vanessa

Erin Vanessa is a former video game producer who’s been drawing and painting for most of her life. She runs a lot (mainly because she likes to bake lots of cookies). Her artwork is hand-painted with watercolor, gouache, and pencil crayon, then touched up in Photoshop. She loves doing a little of everything: children’s book illustration, toy design, florals, and so on. Her inspirations include video games, beautiful food, and vintage botanical illustrations. She lives and works in Canada.

