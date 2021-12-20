The Lantern House
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Lantern House

by Erin Napier

Illustrated by Adam Trest

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316463836

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: May 24th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Multigenerational

PAGE COUNT: 40

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover
From the nationally beloved co-host of the #1 hit show Home Town comes the quintessential celebration of home.
 
Imagine a house's early days as a home: A young family builds a picket fence and plants flowers in its yard, children climb the magnolia tree and play the piano in the living room, and there is music inside the house for many happy years. But what will happen when its windows grow dark, its paint starts to crumble, and its boards creak in the winter wind? The house dreams of a family who will love it again…and one day, a new story will emerge from within its walls.
 
In this modern classic, Erin Napier’s lyrical prose and Adam Trest’s warm and comforting paintings deeply evoke the soul of a house cherishing the seasons of life and discovering the joy of rebirth.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less