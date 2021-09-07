The Lantern House

From the nationally beloved co-host of the #1 hit show Home Town comes the quintessential celebration of home.



Imagine a house's early days as a home: A young family builds a picket fence and plants flowers in its yard, children climb the magnolia tree and play the piano in the living room, and there is music inside the house for many happy years. But what will happen when its windows grow dark, its paint starts to crumble, and its boards creak in the winter wind? The house dreams of a family who will love it again…and one day, a new story will emerge from within its walls.



In this modern classic, Erin Napier’s lyrical prose and Adam Trest’s warm and comforting paintings deeply evoke the soul of a house cherishing the seasons of life and discovering the joy of rebirth.

