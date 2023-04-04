Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

Relics of Ruin
Relics of Ruin

by Erin M Evans

ebook
ebook
On Sale

Dec 5, 2023

Page Count

448 Pages

Publisher

Orbit Logo

ISBN-13

9780316441148

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

Description

From a rising star in epic fantasy comes the captivating second novel in a trilogy featuring an unlikely team who must find a way to work together and solve an empire-spanning mystery to defend the last place they call home.

The conspiracy at the heart of the empire has been revealed. The Archivists played a key role in solving a brutal murder and uncovering one of the empire’s longest kept secrets. Now, what’s left in its wake are a series of unearthed artifacts, one shaken city, and the shocking truth not dared spoken aloud. 

Just as the empire has begun to regain normalcy, another mystery unveils itself when a stolen ancient relic is found. Only no one knew that it was missing from its sacred vault in the first place. And now that the real one has been recovered, who replaced it with a fake?

With Quill and Amadea at the heart of another mystery, they will need to quickly follow the clues that all lead back to this new relic.

Because all the while, an old enemy is gathering strength beyond the Salt Wall and the Archivists might come to find there’s nowhere left for them to go but over.

"Detailed and mysterious, a place to explore and relish. Highly recommended!" ―R. A. Salvatore, author of "The Legends of Drizzt"


For more from Erin Evans, check out:

Empire of Exiles

Praise

"Erin Evans can make the reader care deeply about her characters, offering details and anecdotes, quirks and simple gestures to make those characters so very real. But what makes this book special, even by Erin's lofty goalposts, is the world she weaves around these characters. Detailed and mysterious, a place to explore and relish. Highly recommended!" —R. A. Salvatore, author of "The Legends of Drizzt" and DemonsWars novels
Empire of Exiles has it all: characters I love, intertwined compelling mysteries in the past and present, plot twists that keep coming, and a unique and fascinating world and magic system!" —Melissa Caruso, author of The Obsidian Tower on Empire of Exiles
“The beginning of a truly epic tale. Deft worldbuilding and wonderful verbal fencing that is a delight to read. In these pages, you are in the hands of a master.”—Ed Greenwood, creator of the Forgotten Realms and internationally bestselling author on Empire of Exiles
"Readers will be drawn in by the memorable cast, vibrantly drawn fantasy cultures, and vivid prose. Epic fantasy fans will be eager to see where the series goes."—Publishers Weekly on Empire of Exiles
“Beautifully wrought and equally ensnaring, this book lived up to and then surpassed all my expectations.”—Cat Rambo, author of You Sexy Thing on Empire of Exiles
“Splendid world building, compelling mysteries and characters, and a fascinating magic system. Erin Evans delivers the goods.”—Howard Jones, author of For the Killing of Kings on Empire of Exiles
