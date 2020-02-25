Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Simon and the Bear
A Hanukkah Tale
A Hanukkah tale full of wonder and miracles, from the author of the classic Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins
Before Simon sails to America, he promises his family that he will get a job and send for them. Simon’s mother knows he will need a miracle, so she reminds him to celebrate Hanukkah wherever he may be. Little does either of them know that Simon will spend the first night of Hanukkah on an ice floe after his ship sinks.The lone survivor out in the wide ocean, Simon lights the first candle, and it attracts a visitor: a polar bear. Does she eat him? No! She shares his latkes, enjoys his songs, goes fishing for him, and even keeps him warm at night. By the last day of Hanukkah, Simon has nearly given up hope of ever being rescued. But then he recounts all of the miracles that have befallen him so far. Perhaps it is not too much to hope for one more, he thinks, as he lights all of the candles in the menorah. The bright glow signals a passing ship, and Simon makes it to New York after all. This fanciful Hanukkah tale-like none you’ve ever read before-celebrates eight miracles: family, friendship, hope, selflessness, sharing, faith, courage, and love.
From the author of the Caldecott Honor-winning classic HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS comes a gorgeously illustrated fantasy Hanukkah tale full of miracles, from sharing latkes with a polar bear to surviving a Titanic-like sinking. The story behind the ancient holiday is included at the end.
Praise for SIMON AND THE BEAR:
*”Old World storytelling in a sparkling, novel setting-a delight.”–Kirkus (starred review)
“Engaging and visually arresting,”–Publishers Weekly
“A lot of fun”–New York Times Book Review
A Sydney Taylor Honor Book
Praise
A SYDNEY TAYLOR HONOR BOOK
