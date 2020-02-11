Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eric A. Kimmel
Eric A. Kimmel was born in Brooklyn, New York, and decided in kindergarten that he wanted to be an author someday. He has published close to 150 books, many of which have won prestigious awards, such as the Caldecott Honor Medal (Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, illustrated by Trina Schart Hyman), and the Sydney Taylor Picture Book Award (The Chanukkah Guest, illustrated by Giora Carmi, and Gershon’s Monster, illustrated by Jon J Muth). He is a five-time winner of the National Jewish Book Award and received the Sydney Taylor Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Jewish Libraries. Eric and his wife, Doris, live in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit http://www.ericakimmel.com.
Matthew Trueman (www.matthewtrueman.com) grew up in northern Italy and returned to the States to attend the Ringling School of Art and Design, where he earned a B.F.A. in illustration. He has done magazine and advertising work and has illustrated several award-winning children’s books, including When the Chickens Went on Strike, Noah’s Mittens, and A Picture for Marc. He works from a studio in his home by the Delaware River, where he lives with his wife, Anna, and their daughter, Mina.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Simon and the Bear
From the author of the Caldecott Honor-winning classic HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS comes a gorgeously illustrated fantasy Hanukkah tale full of miracles, from sharing…