Eric A. Kimmel

(www.matthewtrueman.com) grew up in northern Italy and returned to the States to attend the Ringling School of Art and Design, where he earned a B.F.A. in illustration. He has done magazine and advertising work and has illustrated several award-winning children’s books, including When the Chickens Went on Strike, Noah’s Mittens, and A Picture for Marc. He works from a studio in his home by the Delaware River, where he lives with his wife, Anna, and their daughter, Mina.