Eric A. Kimmel

was born in Brooklyn, New York, and decided in kindergarten that he wanted to be an author someday. He has published close to 150 books, many of which have won prestigious awards, such as the Caldecott Honor Medal (, illustrated by Trina Schart Hyman), and the Sydney Taylor Picture Book Award (, illustrated by Giora Carmi, and, illustrated by Jon J Muth). He is a five-time winner of the National Jewish Book Award and received the Sydney Taylor Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Jewish Libraries. Eric and his wife, Doris, live in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit http://www.ericakimmel.com