Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Vegetable Gardener's Bible, 2nd Edition
Discover Ed's High-Yield W-O-R-D System for All North American Gardening Regions: Wide Rows, Organic Methods, Raised Beds, Deep Soil
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 2, 2009. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Smith’s legendary high-yield gardening method emphasizes wide rows, organic methods, raised beds, and deep soil. Succeed with fussy plants, try new and unusual varieties, and learn how to innovatively extend your growing season. With thorough profiles of hundreds of popular varieties, The Vegetable Gardener’s Bible provides expert information and an inspiring roadmap for gardeners of all skill levels to enjoy abundant homegrown vegetables.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use