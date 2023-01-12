Free shipping on orders $35+

The Vegetable Gardener's Bible, 2nd Edition
The Vegetable Gardener's Bible, 2nd Edition

Discover Ed's High-Yield W-O-R-D System for All North American Gardening Regions: Wide Rows, Organic Methods, Raised Beds, Deep Soil

by Edward C. Smith

On Sale

Dec 2, 2009

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781603422369

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Vegetables

Description

Smith’s legendary high-yield gardening method emphasizes wide rows, organic methods, raised beds, and deep soil. Succeed with fussy plants, try new and unusual varieties, and learn how to innovatively extend your growing season. With thorough profiles of hundreds of popular varieties, The Vegetable Gardener’s Bible provides expert information and an inspiring roadmap for gardeners of all skill levels to enjoy abundant homegrown vegetables.

What's Inside

