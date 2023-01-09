Free shipping on orders $35+
Edward C. Smith
Edward C. Smith is the best-selling author of The Vegetable Gardener’s Bible and The Vegetable Gardener’s Container Bible. For more than 30 years he and his wife, Sylvia, have lived off the grid in Vermont, in a house they built on land they cleared by hand. Together, the grow more than 100 varieties of vegetables, fruits, and herbs in their 2,000 square feet of gardens and containers.
