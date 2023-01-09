Saxon Holt is a photojournalist who has spent more than 40 years exploring Kingdom Plantae and the fundamental importance of plants to the health of the planet. A lifelong gardener, he abandoned commercial photography when he discovered garden publishers and could no longer stay in a studio. His work has been featured in diverse publications, from Architectural Digest and Pacific Horticulture magazine, to Smithsonian and Money magazines.

Gwen Moore Kelaidis is one of the foremost experts on rock gardening in the United States. She is the former co-owner of Rocky Mountain Rare Plants, a mail-order nursery, and for 11 years was the editor of the Bulletin of the American Rock Garden Society.