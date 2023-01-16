Enchanted Foraging

Tips for foraging correctly, mindfully, and sustainably

Instructions for teas, balms, decoctions, and other herbal remedies made out of foraged ingredients and materials

Wildcrafts for rituals that usher in the new season, inspired by mystical folk practices around the world

And more!

No matter where you live, natural resources are all around you. These pieces of nature hold inherent powers–and inherent magic–that could be useful to you, and they are often hiding in plain sight.In this book, divided into chapters by season, you'll find:With practical advice for novice foragers and sidebars on how different cultures have connected with the greatest mystic of all, Mother Earth,explores plants and their various uses not just for consumption but for their intrinsic value. Readers will come away with a more complete knowledge of, and appreciation for, the world that lies just beyond their doors–its abundance, hidden applications, and how it makes enchanted beings of us all.