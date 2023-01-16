Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Enchanted Foraging
Wildcrafting for Herbal Remedies, Rituals, and a Magical Life
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Embark on your foraging journey and cultivate a more meaningful, magical relationship with nature.
No matter where you live, natural resources are all around you. These pieces of nature hold inherent powers–and inherent magic–that could be useful to you, and they are often hiding in plain sight.
In this book, divided into chapters by season, you'll find:
With practical advice for novice foragers and sidebars on how different cultures have connected with the greatest mystic of all, Mother Earth, Enchanted Foraging explores plants and their various uses not just for consumption but for their intrinsic value. Readers will come away with a more complete knowledge of, and appreciation for, the world that lies just beyond their doors–its abundance, hidden applications, and how it makes enchanted beings of us all.
No matter where you live, natural resources are all around you. These pieces of nature hold inherent powers–and inherent magic–that could be useful to you, and they are often hiding in plain sight.
In this book, divided into chapters by season, you'll find:
- Tips for foraging correctly, mindfully, and sustainably
- Instructions for teas, balms, decoctions, and other herbal remedies made out of foraged ingredients and materials
- Wildcrafts for rituals that usher in the new season, inspired by mystical folk practices around the world
- And more!
With practical advice for novice foragers and sidebars on how different cultures have connected with the greatest mystic of all, Mother Earth, Enchanted Foraging explores plants and their various uses not just for consumption but for their intrinsic value. Readers will come away with a more complete knowledge of, and appreciation for, the world that lies just beyond their doors–its abundance, hidden applications, and how it makes enchanted beings of us all.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use