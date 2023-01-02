Ebony Gheorghe

Ebony Gheorghe has an academic background in geology and environmental sciences, which naturally informed her love for wild resources, herbalism, and plants. She runs her own business, Nettles and Bees, selling balms, crystals, hair oils, and other products made from foraged materials. When she's not working as a lab technician, she offers foraging workshops for children and adults. She lives in Oxfordshire with her husband and daughter.