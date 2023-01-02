Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Ebony Gheorghe
Ebony Gheorghe has an academic background in geology and environmental sciences, which naturally informed her love for wild resources, herbalism, and plants. She runs her own business, Nettles and Bees, selling balms, crystals, hair oils, and other products made from foraged materials. When she's not working as a lab technician, she offers foraging workshops for children and adults. She lives in Oxfordshire with her husband and daughter.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Enchanted Foraging
Embark on your foraging journey and cultivate a more meaningful, magical relationship with nature. No matter where you live, natural resources are all around you.…