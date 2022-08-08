Simon B. Rhymin' Gets in the Game

Description

The humorous and heartwarming third book in the Simon B. Rhymin' series will have readers bopping along to the beat as Simon joins the community basketball team.



When Simon joins the basketball team, he’s so excited to be a part of a neighborhood tradition. But when he shoots an AIRBALL, Simon knows he needs reinforcements. He recruits his best friend C.J. to the team and it's finally looking like the Creighton Park Panthers have a shot at breaking their four season losing streak—until some of the other players abandon them for a better team. Now, Simon isn't sure they'll ever have a chance at winning.



With a pep rally featuring some epic beats to help Creighton Park and the neighborhood feel some pride, maybe the team will finally prove they have what it takes not simply to win, but to be a part of something.