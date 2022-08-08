Orders over $45 ship FREE

Simon B. Rhymin' Gets in the Game
by Dwayne Reed

Hardcover
On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316441544

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Diversity & Multicultural

Description

The humorous and heartwarming third book in the Simon B. Rhymin' series will have readers bopping along to the beat as Simon joins the community basketball team.

When Simon joins the basketball team, he’s so excited to be a part of a neighborhood tradition. But when he shoots an AIRBALL, Simon knows he needs reinforcements. He recruits his best friend C.J. to the team and it's finally looking like the Creighton Park Panthers have a shot at breaking their four season losing streak—until some of the other players abandon them for a better team. Now, Simon isn't sure they'll ever have a chance at winning. 

With a pep rally featuring some epic beats to help Creighton Park and the neighborhood feel some pride, maybe the team will finally prove they have what it takes not simply to win, but to be a part of something. 

What's Inside

Praise

Praise for Simon B. Rhymin' Takes a Stand:

“Dwayne Reed has done it again! This unforgettable protagonist will inspire young readers to utilize whatever skill and talent they possess.”

Derrick Barnes, Newbery Honor author and two-time Kirkus Prize winner

“Change is possible and books like this one help remind us of exactly that. Within these pages you’ll find courage, community, and some really, really great rhymes. I love Simon.”

Brad Montague, New York Times bestselling author
"Readers encounter Simon’s infectious personality, lively raps, warm, loving family, and collection of loyal friends…. A timely tale that successfully blends the challenges of urban communities with hope and optimism."—Kirkus Reviews
Praise for Simon B. Rhymin'
“Upbeat and heartfelt, Simon B. Rhymin' is a sure-fire hit!”—Lincoln Peirce, New York Times bestselling creator of Big Nate and Max & the Midknights
"I love Simon. I love his heart, his rhythm and rhyme. We've been needing his voice for a long, long time."—Liesl Shurtliff, New York Times bestselling author of Rump
"An authentic voice, strong friendships and loads of laughs make rhymin’ Simon a winner."—Tom Watson, author of Stick Dog

*“Reed writes his characters with compassionate and keen insight, effectively conveying the transformative power of art, storytelling, and community.”

Publishers Weekly, starred review
"A heartwarming tale that combines Black boy joy with community connection."
 —Kirkus Reviews
"Dwayne Reed has succeeded in writing a story about a boy who is enjoying his life, exploring this theme without overtly coming across as teaching a lesson to readers."—School Library Connection

“This uplifting, realistic story of a young Black boy lyricist is a strong addition to any library collection.”

School Library Journal
Simon B. Rhymin’