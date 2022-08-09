Orders over $45 ship FREE
Simon B. Rhymin' Gets in the Game
When Simon joins the basketball team, he’s so excited to be a part of a neighborhood tradition. But when he shoots an AIRBALL, Simon knows he needs reinforcements. He recruits his best friend C.J. to the team and it's finally looking like the Creighton Park Panthers have a shot at breaking their four season losing streak—until some of the other players abandon them for a better team. Now, Simon isn't sure they'll ever have a chance at winning.
With a pep rally featuring some epic beats to help Creighton Park and the neighborhood feel some pride, maybe the team will finally prove they have what it takes not simply to win, but to be a part of something.
Praise
Praise for Simon B. Rhymin' Takes a Stand:
“Dwayne Reed has done it again! This unforgettable protagonist will inspire young readers to utilize whatever skill and talent they possess.”
“Change is possible and books like this one help remind us of exactly that. Within these pages you’ll find courage, community, and some really, really great rhymes. I love Simon.”—Brad Montague, New York Times bestselling author
“Upbeat and heartfelt, Simon B. Rhymin' is a sure-fire hit!”—Lincoln Peirce, New York Times bestselling creator of Big Nate and Max & the Midknights
*“Reed writes his characters with compassionate and keen insight, effectively conveying the transformative power of art, storytelling, and community.”—Publishers Weekly, starred review
—Kirkus Reviews
“This uplifting, realistic story of a young Black boy lyricist is a strong addition to any library collection.”—School Library Journal