Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Pacific Northwest Foraging
120 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Alaska Blueberries to Wild Hazelnuts
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 3, 2014. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“Doug Deur invites us to discover the taste and history of the Northwest.” —Spencer B. Beebe, author of Cache and founder of Ecotrust
The Pacific Northwest offers a veritable feast for foragers, and with Douglas Deur as your trusted guide you will learn how to safely find and identify an abundance of delicious wild plants. The plant profiles in Pacific Northwest Foraging include clear, color photographs, identification tips, guidance on how to ethically harvest, and suggestions for eating and preserving. A handy seasonal planner details which plants are available during every season. Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Doug Deur invites us to discover the taste and history of the Northwest.” —Spencer B. Beebe, author of Cache: Creating Natural Economies and founder of Ecotrust
“I came to the Pacific Northwest because of the endless bounty of ingredients to cook with. This book opens my eyes to even more of the region’s edible wild treasures.” —Vitaly Paley, chef and owner of Paley’s Place, Imperial, and Portland Penny Diner
“Pacific Northwest Foraging may change the way you see the world.” —Pacific Northwest Magazine