Pacific Northwest Foraging
Pacific Northwest Foraging

120 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Alaska Blueberries to Wild Hazelnuts

by Douglas Deur

“Doug Deur invites us to discover the taste and history of the Northwest.” —Spencer B. Beebe, author of Cache and founder of Ecotrust

The Pacific Northwest offers a veritable feast for foragers, and with Douglas Deur as your trusted guide you will learn how to safely find and identify an abundance of delicious wild plants. The plant profiles in Pacific Northwest Foraging include clear, color photographs, identification tips, guidance on how to ethically harvest, and suggestions for eating and preserving. A handy seasonal planner details which plants are available during every season. Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

“Doug Deur invites us to discover the taste and history of the Northwest.” —Spencer B. Beebe, author of Cache: Creating Natural Economies and founder of Ecotrust
 
“I came to the Pacific Northwest because of the endless bounty of ingredients to cook with. This book opens my eyes to even more of the region’s edible wild treasures.” —Vitaly Paley, chef and owner of Paley’s Place, Imperial, and Portland Penny Diner
 
Pacific Northwest Foraging may change the way you see the world.” —Pacific Northwest Magazine

Regional Foraging Series