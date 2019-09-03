Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harry Potter Quidditch at Hogwarts

The Player's Kit

by

A firebolt broom pen, interactive book, iron-on team badges, and trading cards highlight this spirited celebration of the magical sport of the Wizarding World. The Player’s Kit includes:
  • 4 iron-on badges featuring team insignia for Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff
  • 4-1/4 x 7″ 128-page interactive book on Quidditch, including history on the sport, play instruction, play-making templates, quotes, full-color photography and illustrations, and more
  • Firebolt broom pen
  • Quidditch all-stars trading cards
  • Keepsake box
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $35 / $44 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762469451

Kit
What's Inside

