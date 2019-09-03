Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harry Potter Quidditch at Hogwarts
The Player's Kit
A firebolt broom pen, interactive book, iron-on team badges, and trading cards highlight this spirited celebration of the magical sport of the Wizarding World. The Player’s Kit includes:Read More
- 4 iron-on badges featuring team insignia for Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff
- 4-1/4 x 7″ 128-page interactive book on Quidditch, including history on the sport, play instruction, play-making templates, quotes, full-color photography and illustrations, and more
- Firebolt broom pen
- Quidditch all-stars trading cards
- Keepsake box
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use