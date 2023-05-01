Go to Hachette Book Group home
The Velveteen Rabbit
Or, How Toys Become Real
Illustrated by Don Daily
Just as the boy loves the Velveteen Rabbit so much that the toy becomes real, young readers will treasure this adorable, abridged board book edition of the beloved classic by Margery Williams. Follow a beloved toy who goes from comforting his boy in sickness to being cast out into the world cold and alone to finally being turned into a real rabbit in this timeless children's story. The work of best-selling illustrator Don Daily brings this vivid retelling of the enduring classic, The Velveteen Rabbit, to life.
