The Velveteen Rabbit

Or, How Toys Become Real

Littles ones can now cherish this classic, beloved story of how one special toy becomes real in a new board book edition of The Velveteen Rabbit.

Just as the boy loves the Velveteen Rabbit so much that the toy becomes real, young readers will treasure this adorable, abridged board book edition of the beloved classic by Margery Williams. Follow a beloved toy who goes from comforting his boy in sickness to being cast out into the world cold and alone to finally being turned into a real rabbit in this timeless children's story. The work of best-selling illustrator Don Daily brings this vivid retelling of the enduring classic, The Velveteen Rabbit, to life.

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Page Count
28 pages
Publisher
Running Press Kids
ISBN-13
9780762486670

Margery Williams (1881-1944) wrote popular children's books, including her two most famous works: The Velveteen Rabbit and Newbery Award-winner Winterbound

Don Daily illustrated many classic children's books and anthologies for Running Press Kids. He also created posters for many films, including The Lone Ranger, The Great Santini, and Roots. Daily's work has appeared in such magazines as Reader's Digest, Cosmopolitan, and Good Housekeeping.

Don Daily (1940-2002) illustrated many classic children’s books and anthologies for Courage Books. He also created posters for many films, including The Lone Ranger, The Great Santini, and Roots. Daily’s work has appeared in such magazines as Reader’s Digest, Cosmopolitan, and Good Housekeeping.

