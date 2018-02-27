Disney Princess Fun to Learn Flip Book

Realize your full potential by learning your ABCs, 123s, colors, and shapes with your favorite Disney Princesses, such as Belle, Jasmine, Mulan, and more, in this enchanting and empowering flip book.

As you flip each page on the spiral binding, you’ll have fun learning basic concepts with Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan, and the other princesses. Expand your vocabulary with an ABC review and brush up on counting skills from 1-20 with your favorite princess. Guess the princess silhouette while learning shapes and colors, and make every day a fabulously fun princess day with each flip of the page.



This handy, spiral-bound format with a Velcro closure makes the perfect standable and educational book, providing fun for any Disney Princess enthusiast for hours on end.