Joy of Gardening

I met Dick Raymond,

naturally enough, on his knees in a garden, his hands in the soil, and mumbling to himself. He was convinced there was a way to grow sweet potatoes up north, even though it was supposed to be crazy just to try.

“They’re real long-growing, actually tropical vegetables,” Dick said. “They love the heat. Well, I tell you, fellow, when it comes to gardening, I love a challenge!”

That was back in 1966, when Dick joined up with Garden Way. And sure enough, within a few years, Dick Raymond had not only grown a bountiful, fully ripened crop of sweet potatoes in northern Vermont, but developed a whole new technique of “raised beds.”

Dick will often explain to gardeners, eager for his advice, that raised beds “keep those tender, finicky vegetables from getting their feet wet.” He says elevating plants solves a host of problems all at once: helping slow-drying spring soil to drain excess moisture faster … keeping plant roots 5 to 10 degrees warmer than beds on the level, which tomatoes, melons and peppers really appreciate … creating an extra half-foot or so of finely textured topsoil so that root crops have all the “shoulder room” they need to grow big and healthy.

“Plants are like people,” I’ve often heard Dick say, in one of his classes, or to visitors to his beautiful test gardens. “They catch cold. They windburn and sunburn. I often lick some tricky garden problems just by putting myself in their place.”

“Take carrots, for example. They need sandy, loose soil. Or at least soil that’s spongy with lots of organic matter. Well, most gardeners have heavy, compacted clay to start with! I’ve found carrots really thrive to a juiciness you wouldn’t believe in my adaptation of raised beds.”

And this is just one of the many exciting, new techniques Dick has developed.

How is it that this man, a former dairy farmer and cattle dealer, has come to know as much about growing spectacular vegetables as anyone you could ever hope to meet?

He has not been an “overnight sensation,” that’s for sure. It’s taken Dick Raymond 40-plus years of hands-in-earth “trial and error,” and a pure love of gardening. His practical bent of mind dates back to his early life in rural Vermont during the Depression days. “Every family gardened to keep food on the table, simple as that,” Dick says of his growing up, “and I always had my share of work in the garden.” As the youngest of nine children, Dick worked side by side with older folks, and pestered them for information. “I’ve spent a fair amount of time with farmers, too,” Dick told me. “Farmers are very smart people. They have to make do with what they’ve got. I don’t care how much money they have, farmers must be practical. I didn’t get much of what I’ve learned from the library. I got it from shrewd individuals.”

For years before I met him, Dick and his wife Jan grew all the food for their young family, and made some extra cash from a oneacre market garden. This is when he devised methods for raising the earliest, sweetest corn, the plumpest, juiciest tomatoes, up to four weeks ahead of other growers in the area.

“I’ve never been satisfied with ordinary results, or shrugging at apples full of worms, or always doing battle with cabbage moths. I figure there’s got to be an easier way, and a perfectly safe way too, if we just use our heads.”

I can vouch for Dick’s being an incurable tinkerer. He’s constantly trying to stretch the gardening season, or honing his fishing and hunting skills (which are already razor-sharp), or getting his chores done a little faster and more effectively.

The truth is, Dick Raymond was hired as a caretaker and handyman back in 1966 by Lyman Wood, one of Garden Way’s founders. In those days Lyman was running our only tiller test gardens, at his place in Charlotte, Vermont. Needless to say, it didn’t take long for him to realize that Dick was a “dirt genius” when it came to farm tools and novel garden ideas.

At the time, I was just starting out as sales manager for Garden Way’s Troy-Bilt tiller factory in Troy, New York. So I visited our Vermont gardens regularly. “What do you think of our tillers?” was my first question to Dick.

He had quite an answer for me. “It’s a beauty of a machine, but those short, stubby ‘chopper tines’ just aren’t doing the trick. If you’d try ‘bolo’ tines, they’ll slice and chop crop residues and organic material with much less tangling. The folks who buy your Troy-Bilt tillers to do power composting must be darn disappointed the way it is now. Switch to bolo tines and your tillers will get more work done a lot more easily, and you’ll have a much better machine.”

Dick grabbed a stick and drew a sketch right there in the soil — a longer, more curved shape for our rear-end tines. A few days later, Dick gave demonstrations on standing cornstalks, the toughest of all vegetation to chop and turn under. The following week our engineer went to work on his drawing boards. At that point, our Troy-Bilt rotary tiller also became a real power-composter.

George Done, our Chief Engineer and the man who has designed every machine that’s been built in the tiller factory, was quick to recognize Dick’s “farm-trained” equipment savvy. Over the years, Dick continued to give George his thoughts, good, bad, and otherwise. The result has been what most folks consider the best tiller in the business.

I’m forever hearing Dick Raymond call himself a “lazy” gardener. “Why plant extra rows of potatoes when you can reach under and ‘rob’ lots of the new ones? The plants don’t mind. They just keep producing dozens of replacements!”

It was this sort of experimenting that led Dick to develop his breakthrough system of “wide-row” growing — easily doubling the yield (and for some crops, growing 5 and 6 times as much) in the very same space. Broadcast-planted bands, Dick discovered … shade the ground, retain moisture in dry spells, actually form a “living mulch,” choke out weeds, cut way down on otherwise wasted walkways or aisles, and greatly simplify harvesting.

As many home gardeners know by this point, Dick Raymond was encouraged seven years ago to get all this down on paper, so more people could share in his short-cuts to success. He wrote Down-to-Earth Vegetable Gardening Know-How, brought out by Garden Way in 1975. It has been, in the gardening world, a real bestseller.

Also to his credit have been Improving Garden Soil With Green Manures, 1974, Wide-Row Planting, 1976, and Cover Crop Gardening, 1976. Most recently, Garden Way co-sponsored with Gardens for All, the non-profit National Association for Gardening, the publishing of Dick’s Your Independence Garden for the 80’s, 1980, and Home Gardening Wisdom, 1982. He has developed the most popular lecture series ever at our Garden Way Living Centers. I hesitate to use the word “lecture,” because when Dick Raymond “talks gardening,” he really makes the subject come to life. (Dick’s comment on handling onion sets: “You can’t kill an onion with a hammer!”) When he appears on a radio or television phone-in show, which he does around the country, calls are often backed up for thirty minutes!

It got to the point that all of us at Garden Way realized that there should be one, easy-to-read-and-follow volume that pulled the whole treasury of this man’s wisdom together. In recent years, Dick has travelled widely, listening to other experienced gardeners, giving classes, picking up even more wonderful tips, on everything from soil improvement to fool-proof bug control.

And then, in 1981, Dick Raymond was launched as the host of the most exciting, colorful, and instructive new television series for Garden Way, called JOY OF GARDENING. This new nationally syndicated video show has introduced thousands of gardeners to Dick’s unusual techniques. He is a plain “natural” as a friendly, helpful gardening coach. So, of course, more people than ever have been asking for more of Dick Raymond’s practical know-how.

This big book, which has taken several years of researching, writing, and illustrating, is a companion to the television series of the same title. It is needed now, more than ever, as so many of us get a bit more thoughtful and realistic about home vegetable raising. We don’t want to spend decades to master the craft. Probably the single-best thing about this book is that it shows us that it’s not necessary to have a full-blown country spread to reap the benefits of homegrown food. Nor do we need to devote every spare hour in order to have a beautiful, trouble-free garden. Dick shows us how to grow 65 onions in an 8-inch pot right on the windowsill! Step-by-step, he makes gardening truly fun and productive, from a postage-stamp summer salad garden to a real money-saving, fresh-eating “cut and store” garden.

But the real excitement, to my mind, is the experience in store for every reader of making the acquaintance of this most remarkable man and gardening friend — Dick Raymond.

Here’s wishing you the most successful and enjoyable garden ever, with Dick’s book as your guide.

Sincerely,



Dean Leith, Jr.

Chairman of the Board

Garden Way, Inc.

MY WIDE ROW GARDENING SYSTEM

I promise you more production in less space with less work! Up to three times the harvest from your same garden. And my wide row gardening system works with more than 30 vegetables, in all soils, and in all climates, too!

During the past 30 years I have tested almost every gardening technique. I’ve spent most of my gardening life trying to perfect the easiest and most rewarding techniques for growing a satisfying home garden.

The way I grow my garden now — using my wide row method whenever I can — is tops by far. I get more food and enjoy longer harvests than with any other system. And I spend only about one-third the time planting, thinning, weeding and caring for my garden.

Each year, gardening with the wide row method simply gets easier, more enjoyable, and more productive.

What do I mean by a wide row?

Single row — skimpy harvest! Wide row — double, even triple the harvest

Look at the wide row of carrots on the right. On the left, planted in the traditional way, is a single straight-line row. It’s easy to notice the main features of wide row growing — thick wide rows, more plants in the row, and much more garden soil being used to grow food. The result is more food for you and your family.

Plant 144 onions in 1 square foot

I love scallions and I pull well over 100 from each square foot of my onion wide rows, leaving a dozen or so to grow into keeping-size bulbs. When thinning single rows of onions, however, I get only a handful of scallions. By planting onion sets 1 inch apart and harvesting most of them for scallions I can easily get 10 times the harvest of a single row of the same length.

I doubled my chard harvest

I planted these chard rows on the same day. Both rows were 10 feet long. The single row (left) yielded 17 pounds, 8 ounces through the season. The 15-inch wide row (right) produced 34 pounds, 4 ounces. It takes the same amount of time to get the soil ready and sow the seeds, so why not try the wide row?

In my wide row system I broadcast the seeds in wide bands

The easy way to plant a wide row is by “broadcasting” seeds … scattering them evenly the entire length and width of the row. The plants come up quite close together, but with my thinning and harvesting techniques they never get too close.

Here’s why I love wide rows so much!

In this 30-foot by 40-foot garden I planted 8 of 13 rows wide!

I grew this backyard vegetable garden as an experiment. I used wide rows whenever possible. There were 13 rows of crops and 8 of them were planted “wide.” Only the pole beans, tomatoes (two rows), broccoli, and summer squash were in straight-line narrow rows.

Even cabbage and cauliflower are great in wide rows

I fit many more cauliflower, cabbage and head lettuce plants into my garden by using the wide row method, and I harvest much more over a longer period of time. There are other benefits, too — see how the leaves of these plants shade the ground. The sun can hardly hit the soil in this row. The soil stays cool and moist, and weeds are rarely a problem.

The best way to grow head lettuce

Better than supermarket lettuce, that’s for sure! Most people can grow two wide row crops of firmhead Iceberg lettuce — one in the spring and one in the fall. Head lettuce does not do well in hot weather, but growing in wide rows keeps the soil cool so the plants will head up well even if you get some unexpected warm weather. The leaves grow out, touch those of neighboring plants, and together they protect the ground from the sun.

A 3-foot-long wide row of leaf lettuce yields all a family can eat

It’s simply amazing how much fresh leaf lettuce you can harvest from a short wide row. I get basket after basket by cutting the plants in a short swath right down to an inch above the ground. This encourages them to bounce back with tender new leaves while I harvest the rest of the row.

A wide row 3 feet across!

Wide rows can be planted to whatever width suits you best. This wide row of kale is 3 feet across. I’ve grown crops in wide rows from 10 inches across, all the way up to 25 feet wide. A 3-foot width is very manageable. I can reach any plant from one side or the other, so I never have to step in the row and compact the soil.

“Block” planting — just plant and pick!

Jan and I are looking over a large block of peas in our experimental garden. This is quite a pea patch — it’s 12 × 24 feet. To plant it, I sprinkle the seeds over the entire area and run my roto-tiller over them, mixing them into the top of the soil. Some seeds wind up too shallow, others are too deep to germinate, but most are at the right depth for sprouting well. By using a little extra seed I insure a good stand of plants. I never have to weed in a square like this — it’s a plant and pick crop.

We used 3 or 4 pounds of seeds and we picked 150 pounds of fresh peas. It’s easy to harvest a square of peas like this — we take stools right into the patch, sit down and pick plenty, then move to another spot.

From the very same row I harvest five different vegetables

The most interesting and colorful wide rows in the garden are my new “multicrop” rows. Here I grow up to five different vegetables in the same row. They are all planted on the same day, but the harvest from the row extends for weeks. (More about multicrops on page 60.)

Planting a wide row is as easy as scattering grass seed

With all the plants I have in my wide rows you might think I spend a lot of time planting. Well, I don’t.

Planting a wide row takes only a few seconds because I broadcast seeds, scattering them fairly close together the entire width and length of the row. I never bend over to space seeds exactly. With my way of seeding, I probably spend more time opening the seed packet than sowing the seeds. There’s very little bending and kneeling on the ground for me. Whenever I plant, I try to do it standing up.

Wide rows provide a continual harvest!

Now harvest earlier and longer than ever

Perhaps what I like most about my method is the continual harvest possible from wide rows.

With more plants in the row there’s obviously going to be a bigger harvest. But the nice thing about wide rows is that this larger harvest comes over a much longer period of time than conventional single rows. With many crops, the harvest can easily be stretched out 5 or 6 weeks longer than usual.

In a wide row there’s a natural competitiveness among plants growing near each other. They are all trying to get as much sun, water, and food as possible. But, just as in uncultivated woods or meadows, not every plant can win.

The strongest plants get an edge over the others and dominate for a short period of time. That’s okay. These plants are the first ones to get to the eating stage, so I pick them first.

In a row of carrots, beets, lettuce, cabbages, or whatever, I always start the harvest with the largest. Because there are so many plants in the row I don’t have to wait like other gardeners for the crop to get big — I can enjoy plenty of vegetables when they are tender and small.

I can start harvesting earlier, take the best of the row, and still look forward to much more to come. With each early harvest, I end some of the competition between plants, and more plants receive their full dose of sun and food.

With this harvesting style I multiply the days when I can go out into the garden and bring back some produce for a meal. As a backyard gardener, this is the ultimate — a steady, extra-long harvest.

MY BONUS SYSTEM OF HARVESTING GREENS

1st Cutting

When the plants are 4 or 5 inches tall they are in prime shape for a first cut. I slice them only 1 inch above the soil. They are so tasty at this stage.

2nd Cutting

A few weeks later the plants have produced a new set of tender leaves ready to cut again. While waiting for these leaves to grow I’ve made first cuttings on other sections of the row.

3rd Cutting

After another 3 or 4 weeks the chard leaves have reached eating size again. Chard can be cut like this all season long, but I usually get only three cuttings of leaf lettuce before the quality peters out.

Wide rows save hours of weeding and watering

The “living mulch” formed by close-growing plants stops weeds

The most amazing aspect of my wide row growing method is how little weeding has to be done. The secret is in growing plants close together. As long as the vegetable seeds sprout and grow ahead of the weeds (and the planting and thinning techniques I’ll show you later will guarantee this), their leaves will work to block out the sun. And weeds cannot last long or grow far without sun.

I like to seed my rows thickly so that this living mulch over the soil is created early, when plants are small. Then in succeeding weeks I thin out the crowded row so that the plants get room to grow. But I always keep enough plants in the row to maintain the important shade mulch over small weeds struggling to grow.

Saves water three ways

First, the leaf canopy over the row keeps the sun from hitting the soil and drying it out. In effect, the plants in the row create a mulch to slow down water loss due to evaporation.

Second, the plants on the edges of the row act as windbreaks for the others in the micro-climate of the row. When a plant is sitting all by itself it is terribly vulnerable to drying winds. The winds may cause the plant to release water into the air faster than it can take water up through the roots.

In a wide row, however, most of the plants are inside the boundaries of the row. They do not take the full brunt of the winds; in fact, they’re pretty well protected and lose moisture at a much slower rate. In my test gardens I can spot this important difference easily on a hot windy day.

Third, the leaf canopy of wide rows can trap the dew which forms on the soil under the row and on the undersides of the plant leaves. In a single row, this valuable moisture is quickly lost to morning evaporation because there’s nothing there to hold it back. But in a wide row, the canopy of leaves slows this evaporation, allowing some of the moisture to be absorbed into the soil to help the plants.

I stumbled onto the benefits of wide row growing by accident 30 years ago.

It was the spring after Jan and I were married and we were starting our garden together.

We decided to grow some extra fresh peas to sell at the market because the price was good—$8 or $9 a bushel. I bought 10 pounds of pea seed.

On planting day I prepared the area that I had set aside in my plan for peas. I planted the seeds in straight-line rows, one after another, with lots of walkspace between them just as my father and I had always done. When I finished seeding the rows, I had about 3 pounds of seed left over.

To use them up I sprinkled the seeds by the handful over another patch of ground in the corner of the garden and mixed them into the soil with a spading fork.

This was my first wide row — a 10-foot by 20-foot section of garden that was solid peas with no walkways.

Watching the peas grow, I was amazed. They grew so close together that they actually held themselves up. I didn’t have to fiddle with any brush or fencing to stake them up as I had to do with my other rows.

The plants grew close enough together to shade the soil underneath them. I noticed that the soil was always moist and cool under that canopy of shade — and peas like that environment.

To my delight, the plants also blocked the sun from reaching any tiny weeds. So, I didn’t do any weeding.

The harvest was a big surprise. The wide row pea patch was much more abundant than we expected. Though it was thick, Jan and I had no problem picking all the peas. Actually it was fun because we discovered we could just take stools into the pea patch, sit down and pick a peck of peas before having to move.

Many years of experimenting

That was 30 years ago, and ever since I’ve planted peas in wide rows. I’ve planted them in rows from 10 inches wide, all the way up to big blocks 25 feet on each side.

After my first success with wide rows, I experimented with other crops to see if they could be as easy and productive to grow as the wide row peas.

How would beets, onions, and carrots grow in wide rows? How much seed should I use? How wide could I make the rows? How could I weed easily in a row with plants growing so closely together? Before long I found the answers, and I was able to double the profits from our little market garden (which grew after a few years to 1 acre in size) just by switching most crops to wide rows. I found that wide rows took a lot less time for weeding and watering. Even though I was growing more food, harvesting took less time. I appreciated this because I had a full-time job and had to make my time in the garden really count.