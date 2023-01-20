Most gardeners are grateful that internationally known garden expert Dick Raymond has compiled the vast knowledge shared in his popular Garden Way television program, Joy of Gardening, into book form. He’s also written Down-to-Earth Gardening Know-How for the 90’s, among other books. Dick was head vegetable gardening specialist at Garden Way Gardens in Vermont for 15 years where the Joy of Gardening television series was filmed. He also gardened and cared for plots in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and on the West Coast for Garden Way. Over 40 years of hands-on experience have made Dick a very respected gardener and teacher.