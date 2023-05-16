Search
With pen and brush, Gessler works on the spot, bringing to life the cities, towns, and countrysides as well as the details that make them special. A great horned owl. A local farm stand. A woman making tortillas on a sidewalk cart. A bunkhouse in the redwoods. Crab traps along the bay. Her intimate journal is filled with colorful people, beaches, flowers, architecture, animals, trails, memorable meals, and movie stars (at least the gates in front of their houses).
Very California is organized by region, and each chapter opens with a map and driving route of the area. Peppered throughout are amusing tidbits about all the things that make California so very California. Diana Gessler has created a memento for tourists and an enchanting book for those who appreciate the pleasures of the West Coast.
Excerpt
A BICYCLE NEST, MENDOCINO
CHAPTER 1
NORTH COAST
If you're going to "do" California, it makes sense to travel from top to bottom. Starting in Trinidad, we rented a cabin with a kitchen, so Paul packed some "Herbs de Provence” just in case. (Sometimes, he even travels with his own knives.) We had seen pictures of this rugged coast, with rocky "sea stacks" jutting out of the ocean. What the photos don't show is how beautiful these sea stacks are. Nature has punched big holes in some and then decorated them with colorful flowers and lichen.
GIANT VETCH
Trinidad
Found this fisherman & a hungry friend on the town pier. While cleaning this huge salmon, he told us the rules.
The Emerald Forest
Cabins & Campground
Rented a cabin in the Redwoods. Paul baked a salmon using his "Herbs de Provence" and we ate out on the porch under these quiet giant trees that made us feel like ants.
A BUNK HOUSE
Patrick's Point
State Park
Hiked along the rim trail, which runs along this cliff … shady, silent forest with glimpses of the sea below.
BUNDLED KID TODDLING ALONG THE BEACH
"TROLL ON A STROLL"
Coastal Wildflowers
Ferndale
also known as
THE VICTORIAN VILLAGETM
A State Historical Landmark
LITTLE GIRL SELLING LEMONADE FROM HER PERFECT STAND IN THIS PERFECT TOWN
"The House That Troy Built"
When a woman from out of town won this newly built Victorian play house in a raffle, a local citizen bought it from her so it could remain here on Main Street.
TOP OF PLAY HOUSE
GINGERBREAD MANSION INN
A FAMOUS B&B
A LOT OF ARTISTS AND BED & BREAKFAST PLACES HERE
VICTORIAN INN
RESTORED TO ITS 1890 GLORY
LEGGETT
How to Grow Redwoods
1. Place pieces of redwood (sequoia) burl in a wheel-barrow.
2. Add water & soak.
3. Wait…(2,400 years).
SEQUOIA SEMPERVIRENS
THE CHANDELIER TREE
WE THOUGHT WE JUST EKED THROUGH THIS REDWOOD IN A COMPACT… THEN A MINIVAN WENT THROUGH.
Mendocino
A cross between a New England village and a Wild West town, this is a real artists' community with a very active art center.
WEAVER'S STASH!
DREW THIS CARRIAGE DRIVER FROM THE BALCONY OF THE MENDOCINO HOTEL
Art Note
Painting sea stacks with all their color could never get boring. That's probably what Monet thought about his haystacks.
LAND OF REDWOOD WATERTANKS
THEY LOOK LIKE GIANT SCULPTURES IN THE SKY.
ROCK GARDEN
Elk
THINGS TO LOVE ABOUT ELK
Hard to believe this was once a lumber town, or even a town. There are a handful of buildings here now—all adorable & up to their eaves in gardens.
GIANT PURPLE CABBAGE
AN ARTIST LIVING IN A PARSONAGE
THE VIEW
ROSES
GARDEN GATES
Ocean Cove
Nothing here but this store, gas station, campsites, and a whole lot of nature. Met 2 girls biking & camping from Canada to San Francisco on U.S. 1—a roller coaster road. After 2 weeks, they are only a day's ride from San Francisco—and a much talked about motel room.
Gualala
Had lunch overlooking the Gualala River meeting the sea.
Cornmeal Clam Chowder
Polenta cornmeal
Fresh ginger
Roasted garlic
Cilantro
Sesame oil
Steamed clams
(PAUL CAN TELL INGREDIENTS BY TASTE).
CHAPTER 2
SONOMA COUNTY
It must have been the Kashaya Pomo Indians who first stood on a cliff and shouted "the Russians are coming!" because surprisingly in the middle of nowhere, sits a dark Russian fort. In the 1960's hippies came to live in the hills of occidental. Today, many are artists and organic farmers strolling the streets and driving vintage pickups along bohemian highway. As a child, I read the biography of Luther Burbank, the plant wizard who had a "magic garden." It still exists!
LUTHER BURBANK'S SPINELESS CACTUS (SO COWS COULD EAT IT)
Fort Ross
STATE HISTORICAL PARK
CHAPEL HIT BY EARTHQUAKE & LATER BY FIRE. TOOK 4 YEARS TO REBUILD IN 1970
The Russian word for Russia is Rossiia.
In 1812, a Russian trading company needed a place where they could grow food for their Alaskan outposts (long winters) & slaughter otters. They bought this land from the Indians and built a fort to protect themselves from the Spanish, but it was never tested. The Russians had to sell the fort in 1841. The land & weather made farming difficult & the otters were gone.
CALIFORNIA SEA OTTER
1812: ONE OTTER PELT WORTH $100
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jul 12, 2013
- Page Count
- 160 pages
- Publisher
- Algonquin Books
- ISBN-13
- 9781616202996
