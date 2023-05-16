Very California

A BICYCLE NEST, MENDOCINO

CHAPTER 1

NORTH COAST

If you're going to "do" California, it makes sense to travel from top to bottom. Starting in Trinidad, we rented a cabin with a kitchen, so Paul packed some "Herbs de Provence” just in case. (Sometimes, he even travels with his own knives.) We had seen pictures of this rugged coast, with rocky "sea stacks" jutting out of the ocean. What the photos don't show is how beautiful these sea stacks are. Nature has punched big holes in some and then decorated them with colorful flowers and lichen.

GIANT VETCH

Trinidad

Found this fisherman & a hungry friend on the town pier. While cleaning this huge salmon, he told us the rules.

King Salmon Fishing Rules • At least 20" long • Use special hook—no barb • Season: August to mid-September

The Emerald Forest

Cabins & Campground

Rented a cabin in the Redwoods. Paul baked a salmon using his "Herbs de Provence" and we ate out on the porch under these quiet giant trees that made us feel like ants.

A BUNK HOUSE

Patrick's Point

Hiked along the rim trail, which runs along this cliff … shady, silent forest with glimpses of the sea below.

BUNDLED KID TODDLING ALONG THE BEACH

"TROLL ON A STROLL"

Coastal Wildflowers

Ferndale

also known as

THE VICTORIAN VILLAGE TM

A State Historical Landmark

LITTLE GIRL SELLING LEMONADE FROM HER PERFECT STAND IN THIS PERFECT TOWN

"The House That Troy Built"

When a woman from out of town won this newly built Victorian play house in a raffle, a local citizen bought it from her so it could remain here on Main Street.

TOP OF PLAY HOUSE

GINGERBREAD MANSION INN

A FAMOUS B&B

A LOT OF ARTISTS AND BED & BREAKFAST PLACES HERE

VICTORIAN INN

RESTORED TO ITS 1890 GLORY

LEGGETT

How to Grow Redwoods

1. Place pieces of redwood (sequoia) burl in a wheel-barrow.

2. Add water & soak.

3. Wait…(2,400 years).

SEQUOIA SEMPERVIRENS

THE CHANDELIER TREE

WE THOUGHT WE JUST EKED THROUGH THIS REDWOOD IN A COMPACT… THEN A MINIVAN WENT THROUGH.

Mendocino

A cross between a New England village and a Wild West town, this is a real artists' community with a very active art center.

WEAVER'S STASH!

DREW THIS CARRIAGE DRIVER FROM THE BALCONY OF THE MENDOCINO HOTEL

Art Note

Painting sea stacks with all their color could never get boring. That's probably what Monet thought about his haystacks.

LAND OF REDWOOD WATERTANKS

THEY LOOK LIKE GIANT SCULPTURES IN THE SKY.

ROCK GARDEN

Elk

Hard to believe this was once a lumber town, or even a town. There are a handful of buildings here now—all adorable & up to their eaves in gardens.

GIANT PURPLE CABBAGE

AN ARTIST LIVING IN A PARSONAGE

THE VIEW

ROSES

GARDEN GATES

Ocean Cove

Nothing here but this store, gas station, campsites, and a whole lot of nature. Met 2 girls biking & camping from Canada to San Francisco on U.S. 1—a roller coaster road. After 2 weeks, they are only a day's ride from San Francisco—and a much talked about motel room.

Gualala

Had lunch overlooking the Gualala River meeting the sea.

Cornmeal Clam Chowder

Polenta cornmeal

Fresh ginger

Roasted garlic

Cilantro

Sesame oil

Steamed clams

(PAUL CAN TELL INGREDIENTS BY TASTE).

CHAPTER 2

SONOMA COUNTY

It must have been the Kashaya Pomo Indians who first stood on a cliff and shouted "the Russians are coming!" because surprisingly in the middle of nowhere, sits a dark Russian fort. In the 1960's hippies came to live in the hills of occidental. Today, many are artists and organic farmers strolling the streets and driving vintage pickups along bohemian highway. As a child, I read the biography of Luther Burbank, the plant wizard who had a "magic garden." It still exists!

LUTHER BURBANK'S SPINELESS CACTUS (SO COWS COULD EAT IT)

Fort Ross

CHAPEL HIT BY EARTHQUAKE & LATER BY FIRE. TOOK 4 YEARS TO REBUILD IN 1970

The Russian word for Russia is Rossiia.

In 1812, a Russian trading company needed a place where they could grow food for their Alaskan outposts (long winters) & slaughter otters. They bought this land from the Indians and built a fort to protect themselves from the Spanish, but it was never tested. The Russians had to sell the fort in 1841. The land & weather made farming difficult & the otters were gone.

CALIFORNIA SEA OTTER

1812: ONE OTTER PELT WORTH $100