Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Free shipping on $45+

Very California

Travels Through the Golden State

Very California Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Diana Hollingsworth Gessler

Formats and Prices

Price

$11.99

Price

$15.99 CAD

Format

ebook (Digital original)

Format:

ebook (Digital original) $11.99 $15.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 12, 2013. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also available from:

A fisherman on the Santa Monica Pier. The vineyards of Napa Valley. Surfers in Malibu. An Indian village in Yosemite and the Golden Gate Bridge at sunset. Artist Diana Gessler captures the color and character of our third largest and most populous state. In lively watercolors, sketches, and stories, Gessler shares her adventures on the road, driving from north to south–Sonoma to San Diego and beyond. She and her husband, Paul (designated driver and food lover), stop when curiosity or hunger seizes them.

With pen and brush, Gessler works on the spot, bringing to life the cities, towns, and countrysides as well as the details that make them special. A great horned owl. A local farm stand. A woman making tortillas on a sidewalk cart. A bunkhouse in the redwoods. Crab traps along the bay. Her intimate journal is filled with colorful people, beaches, flowers, architecture, animals, trails, memorable meals, and movie stars (at least the gates in front of their houses).

Very California is organized by region, and each chapter opens with a map and driving route of the area. Peppered throughout are amusing tidbits about all the things that make California so very California. Diana Gessler has created a memento for tourists and an enchanting book for those who appreciate the pleasures of the West Coast.

Excerpt

A BICYCLE NEST, MENDOCINO

CHAPTER 1

NORTH COAST

If you're going to "do" California, it makes sense to travel from top to bottom. Starting in Trinidad, we rented a cabin with a kitchen, so Paul packed some "Herbs de Provence” just in case. (Sometimes, he even travels with his own knives.) We had seen pictures of this rugged coast, with rocky "sea stacks" jutting out of the ocean. What the photos don't show is how beautiful these sea stacks are. Nature has punched big holes in some and then decorated them with colorful flowers and lichen.

GIANT VETCH

Trinidad

Found this fisherman & a hungry friend on the town pier. While cleaning this huge salmon, he told us the rules.

King Salmon Fishing Rules

• At least 20" long

• Use special hook—no barb

• Season: August to mid-September

The Emerald Forest

Cabins & Campground

Rented a cabin in the Redwoods. Paul baked a salmon using his "Herbs de Provence" and we ate out on the porch under these quiet giant trees that made us feel like ants.

A BUNK HOUSE

Patrick's Point

State Park

Hiked along the rim trail, which runs along this cliff … shady, silent forest with glimpses of the sea below.

BUNDLED KID TODDLING ALONG THE BEACH
"TROLL ON A STROLL"

Coastal Wildflowers

SILKY BEACH PEA
LOOKS LIKE A SWEET PEA

WILD ROSE

BEACH MORNING GLORY

COMMON THISTLE

CREEPING BUTTERCUP

ANGELICA
MEMBER OF THE PARSLEY FAMILY

Ferndale
also known as
THE VICTORIAN VILLAGETM

A State Historical Landmark

LITTLE GIRL SELLING LEMONADE FROM HER PERFECT STAND IN THIS PERFECT TOWN

"The House That Troy Built"

When a woman from out of town won this newly built Victorian play house in a raffle, a local citizen bought it from her so it could remain here on Main Street.

TOP OF PLAY HOUSE

GINGERBREAD MANSION INN
A FAMOUS B&B

A LOT OF ARTISTS AND BED & BREAKFAST PLACES HERE

VICTORIAN INN
RESTORED TO ITS 1890 GLORY

LEGGETT
How to Grow Redwoods

1. Place pieces of redwood (sequoia) burl in a wheel-barrow.

2. Add water & soak.

3. Wait…(2,400 years).

SEQUOIA SEMPERVIRENS

THE CHANDELIER TREE
WE THOUGHT WE JUST EKED THROUGH THIS REDWOOD IN A COMPACT… THEN A MINIVAN WENT THROUGH.

Mendocino

A cross between a New England village and a Wild West town, this is a real artists' community with a very active art center.

WEAVER'S STASH!

DREW THIS CARRIAGE DRIVER FROM THE BALCONY OF THE MENDOCINO HOTEL

Art Note

Painting sea stacks with all their color could never get boring. That's probably what Monet thought about his haystacks.

LAND OF REDWOOD WATERTANKS
THEY LOOK LIKE GIANT SCULPTURES IN THE SKY.

ROCK GARDEN

Elk

THINGS TO LOVE ABOUT ELK

Hard to believe this was once a lumber town, or even a town. There are a handful of buildings here now—all adorable & up to their eaves in gardens.

GIANT PURPLE CABBAGE

AN ARTIST LIVING IN A PARSONAGE

THE VIEW

ROSES

GARDEN GATES

Ocean Cove

Nothing here but this store, gas station, campsites, and a whole lot of nature. Met 2 girls biking & camping from Canada to San Francisco on U.S. 1—a roller coaster road. After 2 weeks, they are only a day's ride from San Francisco—and a much talked about motel room.

Gualala

Had lunch overlooking the Gualala River meeting the sea.

Cornmeal Clam Chowder

Polenta cornmeal

Fresh ginger

Roasted garlic

Cilantro

Sesame oil

Steamed clams

(PAUL CAN TELL INGREDIENTS BY TASTE).



KITCHEN "CUPBOARD" IN THE FORT

CHAPTER 2

SONOMA COUNTY

It must have been the Kashaya Pomo Indians who first stood on a cliff and shouted "the Russians are coming!" because surprisingly in the middle of nowhere, sits a dark Russian fort. In the 1960's hippies came to live in the hills of occidental. Today, many are artists and organic farmers strolling the streets and driving vintage pickups along bohemian highway. As a child, I read the biography of Luther Burbank, the plant wizard who had a "magic garden." It still exists!

LUTHER BURBANK'S SPINELESS CACTUS (SO COWS COULD EAT IT)

Fort Ross

STATE HISTORICAL PARK

CHAPEL HIT BY EARTHQUAKE & LATER BY FIRE. TOOK 4 YEARS TO REBUILD IN 1970

The Russian word for Russia is Rossiia.

In 1812, a Russian trading company needed a place where they could grow food for their Alaskan outposts (long winters) & slaughter otters. They bought this land from the Indians and built a fort to protect themselves from the Spanish, but it was never tested. The Russians had to sell the fort in 1841. The land & weather made farming difficult & the otters were gone.

CALIFORNIA SEA OTTER
1812: ONE OTTER PELT WORTH $100

Genre:

On Sale
Jul 12, 2013
Page Count
160 pages
Publisher
Algonquin Books
ISBN-13
9781616202996

You May Also Like

Three Weeks with My Brother
Three Weeks with My Brother $16.99 $22.99 CAD
For the Love of Europe
For the Love of Europe $23.99 $29.99 CAD
All Over the Place
All Over the Place $16.99 $22.49 CAD
The Atlas of Happiness
The Atlas of Happiness $22.00 $29.00 CAD
Underground Worlds
Underground Worlds $27.99 $33.99 CAD

Diana Hollingsworth Gessler

About the Author

Diana Hollingsworth Gessler is the author and illustrator of Very New Orleans, Very Charleston, and Very California. Her watercolors and oil paintings are represented by Shaw Gallery in Naples and Bonita Springs, Florida. She and her husband live in Melbourne, Florida, when they’re not traveling.

Learn more about this author