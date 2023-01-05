Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Diana Hollingsworth Gessler
Diana Hollingsworth Gessler is the author and illustrator of Very New Orleans, Very Charleston, and Very California. Her watercolors and oil paintings are represented by Shaw Gallery in Naples and Bonita Springs, Florida. She and her husband live in Melbourne, Florida, when they’re not traveling.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Very New Orleans
The exquisite antebellum mansions of the Garden District. Giant oaks stretching across boulevards and back in time to before the Civil War. The decadence of…