Award-winning photographer Devin Allen has devoted the last six years to documenting the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement, from its early days in Baltimore, Maryland up to the present-day. The riveting images in No Justice, No Peace provide a lens on the resistance that has empowered Black lives generation after generation. Allen’s signature black & white photos bear witness to the profound history of African Americans and allies in the fight for social justice and portrays the collective action over decades in stunning, timeless portraits.

​

Allen’s remarkable photos of today’s Black Lives Matter protests, which have been featured on the New York Times, Washington Post, and twice on the cover of Time Magazine, were inspired by Gordon Parks of the Civil Rights Movement—and create a vision of the past and future of Black activism and leadership in America. With contributions from 15 bestselling and influential writers and activists of today such as Clint Smith, DeRay McKesson, D. Watkins, Jacqueline Woodson, Emmanuel Acho, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, and more alongside the words of past writers and activists such as Martin Luther King Jr, Frederick Douglas, Malcom X, Maya Angelou, John Lewis, No Justice No Peace is a reminder of the moral responsibility of Americans to break unjust laws and take direct action.



In words and pictures, No Justice, No Peace honors the connection between activism today and that of the past. If indeed hindsight is 20/20, this artistic look back is a lens on history that enlarges our understanding of the lasting predicament of racism in the United States of America. At once deeply intimate and profoundly uplifting, No Justice, No Peace is a visual tribute to Black resistance, and a stern missive on the tough, but necessary, road that lies ahead.