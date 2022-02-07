Devin Allen

Devin Allen is a self-taught artist, born and raised in west Baltimore. He gained national attention when his photograph of the Baltimore Uprising was published on the cover of TimeMagazine in May 2015–only the third time the work of an amateur photographer had been featured. Five years later, after the death of George Floyd, Tony McDade, and Breonna Taylor, his photograph from a BlackTrans Lives Matter protest was published on the cover of Time magazine in June 2020. He is winner of the 2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Fellowship. Also in 2017, he was nominated for an NAACP Image Award as a debut author for his book A Beautiful Ghetto. His photographs have been published in New York Magazine, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Aperture and are also in the permanent collections of the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, and the Studio Museum in Harlem. He is the founder of Through Their Eyes, a youth photography educational program, and recipient of an Award from The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture for dynamic leadership in the Arts and Activism. He lives in Baltimore.