Sugar Plum Ballerinas in Two Acts
Plum Fantastic and Toeshoe Trouble
Meet the Sugar Plum Ballerinas
At the Nutcracker School of Ballet in Harlem, young dancers learn to chassé, plié, and jeté with their Sugar Plum Sisters–but things don’t always go to plan! As the girls encounter challenges both on and off stage, they’ll need the support of their classmates to carry them through with aplomb.
Readers will applaud the first two books in this beloved, New York Times best-selling series celebrating friendship, creativity, and most of all, dance.
Plum Fantastic
Alexandrea Petrakova Johnson does not want to be a beautiful ballerina, and she does not want to leave her friends in Apple Creek. It’s hard enough when her ballet-crazy mother moves the family to Harlem, but when Al is chosen to star in the Nutcracker School of Ballet’s big recital, she’ll have to contend with her terrible dancing and a rotten case of stage fright! Can her new classmates help her find her inner Sugar Plum Fairy?
Toeshoe Trouble
Brenda Black prides herself on her logical and orderly mind. She studies anatomy books and idolizes Leonardo da Vinci. Things go haywire, though, when her spoiled cousin Tiffany comes to visit. Sick and tired of Tiffany’s bragging, Brenda snaps and says she owns an autographed pair of famous toe shoes. It’s a ballet slipper-y slope as the lie gets out of hand, and she’ll need her Sugar Plum Sisters to help get her back en pointe!
Trade Paperback
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR PLUM FANTASTIC
An NAACP Award Nominee
PRAISE FOR PLUM FANTASTIC
"Warm, funny and tender."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR PLUM FANTASTIC
"A positive message of the power of friendship [makes] this one a keeper."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR PLUM FANTASTIC
"Full of wit and determination."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR TOESHOE TROUBLE
An NAACP Award Nominee
PRAISE FOR TOESHOE TROUBLE
"Fast paced and entertaining . . . this book is sure to take center stage on young readers' lists."—School Library Journal
