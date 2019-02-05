Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Guilty Feminist
You Don't Have to Be Perfect to Overthrow the Patriarchy
A witty take on feminism for every woman who wants equality but sometimes wants a day off from fighting for it
Sometimes we feel a bit like “I’m a feminist, but…” As in, “I’m a feminist, but I skipped the Women’s March to buy face cream.” As in, “I’m a feminist, but I’ve never found time to read Sylvia Plath (but I have watched fifteen seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians).”
In The Guilty Feminist, Deborah Frances-White reassures us that we don’t have to be perfect to be a force for meaningful change. Exploring big issues of identity, equality, intersectionality, and the current feminist agenda, she explodes the myth of the model activist and offers a realistic path toward changing the world.
"This really is the 'everything you have always wanted to know about feminism but were afraid to ask' manual. Essential reading for the planet."—Emma Thompson
"Tackles issues from democracy to sexuality to porn with a lightness and hilarity that makes even the newly ordained feminist feel at home."—Scarlett Curtis, author of Feminists Don't Wear Pink and Other Lies
"Her 'Open Letter from the Gentlemen of Hollywood,' a riposte to the Weinstein saga, is worth the cover price alone."—Sunday Times