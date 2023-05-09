“ Controlling Women … aims to revive robust discussion of reproductive rights – and not a moment too soon – by making it clear just how much is at stake in whether abortion remains legal….The heart of this book is the detailed menu of legal and policy changes that Kolbert and Kay propose to help secure women’s reproductive rights in a world without Roe … Controlling Women seeks to motivate the supermajority of Americans who support Roe to appreciate the imminent threat…and, more important, to get them actively involved in restoring universal access….The road map that Kolbert and Kay provide is one that all of us must follow—with urgency.”

“For anyone wanting to learn more about abortion access and the hidden hurdles, personal stories and [the] complete history of the fight for reproductive justice, Controlling Women is a must-read. Regardless of your knowledge of the topic, every feminist can learn more. Kolbert and Kay share their experiences since entering the reproductive justice fight from the legal point of view and provide an in-depth history of abortion restrictions with resources and narratives of abortion seekers….Controlling Women carefully explains the landscape of abortion access in America while keeping readers informed and encouraged to fight for better options. Pre-dating Roe v. Wade all the way to the modern age, Controlling Women provides a comprehensive look at what has changed but more so, what we are still waiting on.”