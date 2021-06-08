Praise for She Proclaims:



"She Proclaims reminds us that we, the people, are powerful. And while we stand on the shoulders of those who have come before, as an intersectional ceiling shattering movement we're just getting started."

—Congressional Representative Ayanna Pressley

"She Proclaims skillfully and movingly uses the stories of women who fought for our right to vote more than a hundred years ago to inspire women in America today to believe in the righteousness of our cause, break from the constraints that have traditionally held women back, and make our own path that improves the world."—Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama and New York Times bestselling author of Finding My Voice

"Jennifer knows the fundamental truth: ambition is not a dirty word. Women must embrace their own ambition and dare to dream big. Women will do things differently, and that's a good thing. Together, we will break down the barriers standing in our way."—Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

"She Proclaims delivers a rousing 21st century prescription for a path forward that refutes the notion of gender equality as a zero sum game. This is an essential crie de cour not only for all women who want to reach their full potential but for men who understand that systems of oppression ultimately defeat us all."—Tony Goldwyn, actor

"She Proclaims is centered around the simple but profound recognition that the world as it is was never built for women. As women everywhere are realizing, the time for trying to retrofit ourselves to systems built by men and for men is over. As Jennifer writes, women have nothing left to prove; we are ready to build something better."—Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood and New York Times bestselling author of Make Trouble

"Jennifer Palmieri guides us - women and men alike - into a deeper understanding of what true gender equality looks like. An empowering manifesto written with a generous spirit, She Proclaims provides us with new insight on women's past efforts, tools for the future, and inspiration for all of us to strive for the mutual empowerment that will benefit everyone."

—Connie Britton, actress

"Inspiring and invigorating, this brief, sharp call to action cries out for continued feminist action in order to create an American society based on 'equality for all.' A provocatively progressive declaration."—Kirkus Reviews

"A spirited and accessible manifesto for women seeking to combat the patriarchy through both personal and collective action."—Publishers Weekly