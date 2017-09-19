Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jennifer Palmieri
Jennifer Palmieri was the Director of Communications for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Prior to that position, she served as the White House Communications Director for President Barack Obama. She has also been the National Press Secretary for the 2004 John Edwards presidential campaign and for the Democratic Party in 2002. She is currently President of the Center for American Progress Action Fund, and she frequently appears on television and radio outlets.Read More
By the Author
Dear Madam President
Redefine the expectations for women in leadership roles with this #1 New York Times bestselling volume of inspiring advice by the former communications director for…