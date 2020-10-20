Kathryn Kolbert
Kathryn Kolbert made her second appearance before the Supreme Court in 1992, arguing Planned Parenthood v. Casey. She co-founded the Center for Reproductive Rights. She founded NPR’s Justice Talking and the Athena Center for Leadership at Barnard College.
By the Author
Controlling Women
The definitive account of the battle for reproductive freedom and a bold new strategy to safeguard our rights, from two lawyers at the forefront of…